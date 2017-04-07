A prolific tagger who left his mark on the University of Alberta campus nearly 250 times over the last seven months has been charged with mischief.

This poster is part of a police campaign designed to combat graffiti. (Edmonton Police Service)

From October until this month, the 21-year-old suspect sprayed the tag "Atlas" across the U of A campus, targeting stairways, electrical fixtures, vending machines, parking barriers, garbage receptacles, chairs, doors, washrooms and heating ducts.

University security counted 249 tags and estimated the cost to remove the graffiti at $50,000.

The tagging suspect was arrested after a six-month investigation between university security and Strathcona beat police. He has been charged with global mischief over $5,000.

Hundreds of additional charges may be pending in connection with similar tags elsewhere in the city, police said.



Police ask anyone who has seen somebody applying the tag "Atlas" to call them.