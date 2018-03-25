Becky Hoppe's grad dress has been hanging in her shed for 11 years.

This spring, she plans to give it away, to a girl who can't afford a dress for graduation at the Visions West Outreach school in Rocky Mountain House.

She got the idea when she saw people selling their used grad dresses online. She decided to give hers away instead.

On Wednesday, she posted pictures of the purple-and-blue chiffon dress on Facebook.

In her post, she wrote about being 17 and working two jobs, 60-hour weeks, so she could afford the $600 dress.

Since then, her post has been shared widely, something she didn't expect.

"It has surprised me," she said of all the sudden attention. "I keep reminding myself that I just did this to give away my dress."

Hoppe will also donate her services as a hairstylist to the person who gets the dress.

'It has surprised me'

Other people who have seen the post have decided to donate additional services to the cause.

"I'll add a photo session for the lucky girl who receives this dress," Ponoka-area photographer Ricard Bone wrote on Hoppe's online thread.

There has also been an offer to provide free makeup for the big night.

Sherryl White of Henry's Barber Shop has donated a hot shave and a haircut for the date (if applicable) of the lucky girl who gets the dress.

Other services rounding out the grad package include a free manicure, a massage and spa package, and free pizza from the Domino's location in town.

Bobbi-Jo Douglas, principal at the Visions West Outreach school, said the generosity has been overwhelming.

"The community understands that our kids don't have a whole pile of money," Douglas said.

A number of other donations have been made by the community to make sure the outreach school's inaugural graduation is one to remember.

'It's not just going to stop at one kid'

Douglas expects the gifts collected by Hoppe will end up benefiting more than just one student.

"Regardless of who is the recipient of this, I know it's going to be shared, that love is going to be shared it's not just going to stop at one kid."

Douglas talked to a 20-year-old student who has already tried on the dress, but is now having second thoughts.

"The fact that this is free is totally overwhelming for her," Douglas said. "When I showed her everything that goes along with that, she just sat back and said, 'I have to think about this. Maybe there's someone who needs this more than I do.' "

Graduation in Rocky Mountain House isn't until the end of May, plenty of time for other donations to be added to the growing list.

Hoppe said she plans to give the dress away once as she finds someone who needs it and also fits it.

She also wants to make sure is that whoever gets the dress won't sell it afterward, and will instead give it to someone else.





