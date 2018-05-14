Science, sport on itinerary for Gov. Gen. Julie Payette's first official visit to Alberta

A 21-gun salute and 100-person guard of honour will be part of the celebrations marking the first visit to the Alberta Legislature by Gov. Gen. Julie Payette on Tuesday.

The Governor General's visit to Alberta, which includes one day each in Edmonton and Calgary, is intended as an opportunity for Payette to explore Alberta's innovative practices in science and sport, according to a news release.

Members of the public are invited to the morning events, which get underway at 9:30 a.m. when the honour guard from the 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry will march onto the legislature grounds.

That will be followed by a 21-gun salute, performed by the 20th Field Artillery Regiment, Royal Canadian Artillery.

The Governor General will arrive at 10 a.m.

"It will be my pleasure to welcome the Governor General for her first official visit to Alberta," Premier Rachel Notley said in a statement. "Her wide-ranging accomplishments are truly admirable and she is a terrific role model for everyone across the country."

In the afternoon, Payette will address members of the legislative assembly inside the chamber, only the third time that a Governor General has done so. David Johnston visited the legislature in 2010, and Michaëlle Jean in 2006.

Alberta Speaker Robert Wanner calls Payette's visit a "distinct honour" for Alberta's provincial politicians.

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette's visit to Edmonton comes one day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in the city to visit the Gurdwara Millwoods. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

"The work that we as legislators do on behalf of Albertans would not be possible without the authority bestowed upon us by the Crown," said Wanner.

Payette, a former astronaut, engineer and scientific broadcaster, was installed as the 29th Governor General of Canada in October 2017.

Her afternoon includes a visit to CanmetENERGY in Devon, a government clean energy research and technology organization looking into areas such as fossil fuels, transportation and oilsands.

On Wednesday, Payette will tour the University of Calgary's NeuroArm, a computer-assisted device designed for neurosurgery, as well as meet student athletes at the WinSport facility.

Alberta Lt.-Gov. Lois Mitchell said she expects a warm welcome from Albertans will entice Payette to "return many more times in the future."

The Governor General's visit to Edmonton comes one day after Canada's prime minister stops in the city.

Justin Trudeau will visit the Gurdwara Millwoods, a Sikh worship place, at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Traffic disruptions

The military welcome planned for Tuesday morning will cause some traffic disruption for Edmonton motorists and transit users.

The east approach to the High Level Bridge will be closed from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. as part of the ceremonial salute to the Governor General. Motorists will still be able to access the bridge from the western approach that runs adjacent to Const. Ezio Faraone Park

As well, the Edmonton Transit bus stop on 109th Street south of 97th Avenue, and bus routes 9 and 52, will be affected between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. People are advised to expect slightly longer travel times.