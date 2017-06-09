The Notley government's decision to withhold for months a report on the failures of the Fort McMurray wildfire response is a disgrace, says Wildrose Leader Brian Jean.

"It's absolutely unacceptable and it's disgraceful that they would hide this report from Albertans when so many are waiting for it," said Jean Friday. "This is the worst natural disaster in our provincial history, it demands more respect from the government."

Jean described the review, conducted on behalf of the Agriculture and Forestry ministry, as "damning" because it illustrates the chaos and confusion around the emergency response during the first hours and days of the battle to save the northern Alberta city in May of 2016.

The report shows neither the province or the city were fully prepared for the disaster, which would eventually destroy hundreds of homes and force residents to flee for their lives.

The review was completed in March but only released to the public on Thursday, hours after a source leaked the document to CBC News.

'They need answers'

The government's secretive handling of the investigation is further proof the disaster needs to be investigated by a judge-led, public inquiry, said Jean. If not, survivors of the disaster will continue to question what went wrong, he argued.

"People would be able to hear testimony and evidence and make sure that it doesn't happen again," said Jean, MLA for Fort McMurray-Conklin who lost his home in the devastating blaze

"People are very fearful. They're very afraid and they need to have confidence in their government," said Jean. "They need answers because they feel the government failed them."

The report, prepared by consultants from MNP LLP and wildfire experts from B.C. and Ontario, cites a lack of resources and communication breakdowns as some of the key issues which plagued the emergency response.

"People were emergency evacuated from Fort McMurray under conditions that you wouldn't believe and, frankly, the government didn't have a hand in that evacuation," said Jean in an interview with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM. "People do not feel safe in Fort McMurray."

The report notes that in the early days of the fire in May 2016, the two crews battling the blazes were operating through different command centres.

One crew chief realized that battering winds would likely bring the flames into the community within a matter of hours, but failed to warn municipal crews who were working on the perimeter of Fort McMurray, the report says..

Wildrose Leader Brian Jean hammered the government Thursday after a pair of independent reports described the failures around the Fort McMurray wildfire response. (CBC)

City fire crews learned the fire had breached city limits through reports on social media.

The report made 10 recommendations, including a call for a joint wildfire planning team made up of senior forestry staff and representatives of the oilsands, energy, forestry and utility industries.

It also recommended the creation of a single incident command centre and urged the province to get better prepared earlier in the widlfire season.

A second report, by consultant KPMG, examined the overall emergency response effort. It was completed in May and also released Thursday.

KPMG made 21 recommendations, including clarifying and documenting how to delegate authority in emergency situations. The government says it has accepted the recommendations from both reports and is acting on them.

KPMG said residents in Fort McMurray struggled with mixed messages when they were forced to flee May 3. A news conference at 11 a.m. that day told them an evacuation was "a long way off," but just hours later they were forced out of their homes on little notice.

Government denies political play

​In a hastily staged press conference on Thursday evening, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Oneil Carlier denied that the government delayed the release of the findings in an effort to avoid opposition criticism while the legislature was in session. The sitting ended this week.

However, Jean said he remains convinced the reports were withheld for political reasons.

"People in Fort McMurray do not believe that this government has their backs," said Jean.