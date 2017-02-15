The death of a 20-year-old man who shot himself while police surrounded a rural home in northwest Alberta earlier this month is under investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.

On Feb. 11 RCMP responded to a break-and-enter call at a rural home near Goodfare, west of Grande Prairie.

After the homeowner let officers enter the home, they found a man lying on a couch.

When the man stood up and picked up a shotgun that was lying nearby, officers retreated and surrounded the home to wait for more officers to arrive.

Attempts to contact the man were unsuccessful and when officers eventually re-entered the home, the man was dead, ASIRT said in a news release on Tuesday.

Police deemed the shooting a suicide, Sgt. Jack Poitras said Tuesday.

Because the man died while police controlled the scene, ASIRT must investigate the death.

ASIRT's mandate is to investigate incidents involving police that result in serious injury or death, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.