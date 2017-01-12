If you live in the Edmonton area, you can soon put your heavy parkas away and break out the shades.

Sunny skies and milder temperatures are forecast for Edmonton, with a projected high of +2 C on Saturday and Sunday.

It's a considerable change from the frigid temperatures that have enveloped Edmonton and northern Alberta for the last few days.

Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning for the capital city Wednesday.

Temperatures for Edmonton are forecast to reach +5 C on Monday and Tuesday. (Environment Canada)

Temperatures dropped to –25 C, but the wind chill made it feel more like –40 C, Environment Canada warned.

It's expected to remain chilly on Thursday evening, with a low of –17 C and a wind chill of –27 C, before things start warming up over the weekend.

Environment Canada is forecasting even warmer days for next week, with temperatures expected to climb to +5 C on Monday and Tuesday.

Parts of Northern Alberta were still under an extreme cold warning Thursday.. Environment Canada estimated a high of –24 C for Fort McMurray on Thursday with a wind chill of –44. Temperatures in Fort McMurray are also expected to climb to above zero.

The warm spell follows a string of snowy days last week, with messy roads and hundreds of collisions to match. On Jan. 5, Edmonton police said there were 235 collisions on local roads and highways, and 97 between 3:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9.







