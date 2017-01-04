A psychopathic Russian mob assassin, Mona Demarkov seduces her victims only to bury them alive, or maybe cut off one of their toes.

The murderous Mona — the starring villain in Romeo is Bleeding, a 1993 film noir set in New York City — is just one of the femme fatales being celebrated in a new film series at Edmonton's Metro Cinema.

The Bad Girls Movie Club will be showcasing "unapologetically different, difficult — and sometimes deadly – women."

"It's good movies about bad women," said Jana Pruden, a journalist and Edmonton movie buff who is curating the project, after answering a call for special series submissions from Metro.

"It's a celebration of these great female characters, badass female characters."

The Bad Girls Movie Club launches at the Metro Cinema Jan. 14. (The Bad Girls Movie Club)

The series, which will span through 2017, will feature an eclectic mix of films not often seen on Edmonton big screens. Romeo is Bleeding will show at the inaugural screening on Jan 14.

"[Mona] may be one of the most bad ass, intense female film characters ever written," Pruden said in an interview with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"It certainly comes out of the femme fatale genre that started in the 1940s. She is just this ruthless character, even by gang, mob character standards."

'You don't have to be breaking things to be a badass'

Although dark and dangerous characters will be featured on screen, Pruden also wants to recognize real women of strength here in Alberta.

"Part of the characters we're celebrating in this series, some of them are murderers or gangsters, so it's not necessarily the badass qualities that we would celebrate in a real life person," she said.

"But I think there are some similarities in that it's these women who are strong, who are bold, who don't necessarily do what society expects from them.

"So [we are also] taking some time to pay attention to some real-life badassery."

Proceeds from membership cards and club merchandise will be donated to women's charities across the city.

Each screening will feature a short Q&A with a "badass of honour" — a powerful woman from the Edmonton region. These everyday heroes don't wear capes or carry machine guns, but have more power than any fictional femme fatale, said Pruden.

"We're celebrating women that are strong, that are unapologetically different and there are so many of them," Pruden said.

"It takes many forms, especially in our community. I always say, you don't have to be breaking things to be a badass."

To mark the pending launch of the new film series, Edmonton AM asked its listeners to name their favourite femme fatale or female heroine.

We're making a list of "badass" women. Your nominations?

Later, @jana_pruden will talk about Bad Girls Movie Clubhttps://t.co/5CqTHqA1ZF — @MarkConnollyCBC

@MarkConnollyCBC @jana_pruden I spent a lot of time in the chemo rooms at the Cross. Everyday badass women smiling through Cancer. #TrueGrit — @tkemper1900

@MarkConnollyCBC @jana_pruden I think Marjorie Bencz of @yegfoodbank is badass (in the nicest sense possible) for her years of tireless work — @BrdwyBaby67

Bad-ass women? All my librarian colleagues. Including Batgirl, librarian Barbara Gordon of Gotham Public Library. @MarkConnollyCBC pic.twitter.com/gmU6iuVJau — @Libarbarian

@MarkConnollyCBC as for #BadAssWomen? Nobody more than ferocious @tagaq Newly inducted in #orderofcanada; her version of Nanook of the North — @AnnaMarieSewell