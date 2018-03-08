Officially it's the second last weekend of winter. So you can spend it outdoors enjoying the end of the season or indoors getting ready for spring.

Saturday is your last chance to visit the Ice Castle down in Hawrelak Park.

Dancing, singing and sugar are all part of a celebration of French Canadian culture at Fort Edmonton Park. You can catch the Carnaval des Sucres on Saturday.

Can it be far off? If you need your fix now, the Edmonton Golf Show is on over at the Edmonton Expo Centre Saturday and Sunday.

If you can't wait to hit the links then you might be ready to tee up for the Edmonton Golf Show. (CBC)

The Alberta Aviation Museum is hosting a tribute to women in aviation on Saturday with special events from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Fine cuisine at fine prices can be had at Downtown Dining Week from now until March 18.

Smoke Beef Tenderloin just one of the dishes on offer as part of the Downtown Dining Week. (Downtown Business Association)

Conductor and music director emeritus William Eddins returns to the stage of the Winspear Centre alongside violist Andrew Wan on Saturday for a tribute to the music of Vaughan Williams and Leonard Bernstein.

Children of God is the story of two siblings taken away to a residential school. The tale is told in a haunting musical being showcased at the Citadel's Shoctor Theatre until March 24.

Artistic partner and violinist Andrew Wan bring the rich and expressive music of Vaughan Williams and Leonard Bernstein to the stage. (Winspear Centre)

The Minnesota Wild face off against the Edmonton Oilers Saturday at 8 p.m. at Rogers Place.

On Sunday, the Edmonton Police Association takes on the Edmonton Fire Fighters' Union in an charity match at 12:30 p.m with proceeds going to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Then watch the Kootenay Ice take on the Edmonton Oil Kings. There are also bouncy castles and face painting.

You can catch downhill skating action at Red Bull Crashed Ice Friday and Saturday in our river valley.

A doggone good time expected with PAW Patrol Live!: Race to the Rescue with shows from Friday to Sunday at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.

A race to the rescue is part of the fun as PAW Patrol take to the stage of the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium. ( Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium )

It's child's play at the Mom, Pop and Tots fair over at the Edmonton Expo Centre on Saturday and Sunday.

The Ritchie Community Centre will be a happening place from 1 to 8 p.m. on Saturday for a beer event called Freeze Your Cask Off.

For more community events you can catch Our Edmonton Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at noon and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.