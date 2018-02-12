Edmontonians can stand behind Canada's Olympic athletes by tapping a golden hockey stick.

The golden stick is travelling across the country to drum up support for competitors in Pyeongchang, as part of a national tour in celebration of the 2018 Winter Games.

Olympic kayaker Adam van Koeverden launches the 'golden stick' campaign in Halifax. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

After touring across eastern Canada, the stick will arrive in Edmonton on Monday, accompanied by local soccer star Stephanie Labbé, who won a bronze medal with Canada's women's soccer team at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

The hope is that the stick gives competitors a little of the Midas touch.

"Fans can tap the stick to show their support," Labbé said in an interview with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

Stephanie Labbé is in Edmonton Monday, drumming up support for Canada's Olympic team in Pyeongchang. (Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)

"We've got this hockey stick, and it's got a counter in it with GPS, and for every tap, it puts another number on the counter. And each tap is sending a message of support to our Olympic athletes.

"What better representation for Canadian support than a hockey stick?"

'It's going across Canada'

Labbé and the golden stick will be at the Downtown Community Arena in Rogers Place from noon to 2 p.m.

She is hoping to get millions of taps over the next week as they tour the country.

Once the stick completes its eight-city tour with a final stop in Vancouver, the stick will be flown to South Korea where it will be on display at Canada House in the Olympic Village.

"It's going across Canada," Labbé said. "Everyone who can get their hands on this stick are tapping it to send their support, and the number is getting nice and high.

"It's in Edmonton and I would love it if everyone came out to show their support."