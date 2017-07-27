One year after a teenage couple was shot to death on Whitefish Lake First Nation in northern Alberta, the man charged with killing them intends to enter a guilty plea, CBC News has learned.

Edward Devin Boyce Gladue faces two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of high school sweethearts Cory Grey, 19, and Dylan Laboucan, 17.

Gladue's lawyer, Robert Marceau, confirmed to CBC News by email on Tuesday that he said on the record during court proceedings that his client intends to enter guilty pleas on both counts.

Gladue last appeared in court in Peace River on July 21. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 6.

An agreed statement of facts is anticipated, and a report to take into consideration the accused's Indigenous background during sentencing has been ordered.

Accused grew up with the victims

Gladue grew up down the road from Laboucan's family in Whitefish River, a small community on Whitefish Lake First Nation, according to Laboucan's mother, Becky Thunder.

The accused attended Atikameg School on the reserve with the victims and used to play with Laboucan when they were young, Thunder said.

She added that Gladue called her when her son and Grey went missing, and even visited in person.

Grey and Laboucan, who lived with his parents in their trailer, had both been accepted at Northern Lakes College in Slave Lake and had made a deposit on an apartment there.

They were reported missing on July 23, 2016.

A member of the community found Laboucan's body on a well site two days later. Another member of the community found Grey's body the next day.​ Both had been shot to death.

Gladue, who lived on the reserve, has no criminal record. He was arrested in Peace River on August 11, 2016 without incident.