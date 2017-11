A 12-year-old girl was sent to hospital Saturday after being hit by a truck.

Edmonton police offered little information, but said the collision happened near 160th Avenue and 82nd Street at around 5 p.m.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene, and the girl was taken to the Stollery Children's Hospital.

The Edmonton Police Service Major Collision Investigations Unit is now investigating.

The girl's condition is not known.