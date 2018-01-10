Wearing purple scarves in memory of Gina Robinson, around a dozen women sat in a packed courtroom Wednesday, listening as the Crown made its opening statements in the jury trial of the estranged husband who allegedly killed her.

Gilbert Robinson is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his estranged wife. He allegedly beat her in his Castle Downs home in April 2014. The 54-year-old mother of two died two days later from blunt-force trauma.

Robinson has pleaded not guilty.

"At the time of her death, Gina was in the process of ending her 30-year marriage to Mr. Robinson," Crown prosecutor Domina Hussain said in her opening statement. The couple separated in February 2012, Hussain said, and were going through divorce proceedings.

The Crown says it plans to call up to 65 witnesses over the course of the three-week trial.

The defence did not make an opening statement Wednesday.

Robinson sat in the prisoner's box on Wednesday morning wearing a grey suit and blue shirt, watching the judge.

Lori McConnell, a friend of the victim, said around 30 friends and family will be there for the trial.

"Gina was a very good friend of ours. She [was] an extremely vibrant and dynamic woman who had a zest for life," she said.

'[Gina was] an extremely vibrant and dynamic woman who had a zest for life.' - Lori McConnell, friend of victim

She said they are all looking forward to closure and are wearing their purple scarves for Gina.

"We're all wearing our purple pashminas as an awareness for domestic violence," she said.

"It was also a colour that Gina liked, so it means an awful lot to all of us."