Gilbert Robinson has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the April 2014 death of his estranged wife.

Gina Robinson, 54, died from blunt-force trauma two days after she was found severely injured in Gilbert Robinson's Castle Downs home.

A jury delivered the verdict Saturday after two days of deliberations.

Michelle Chimko, Gina's sister, was joined by friends and family outside the courthouse. She said the purple scarves they were wearing symbolized the justice they wanted for Gina and the issue of violence against women.

Sister Michelle Chimko said she felt justice was served in the murder of her sister Gina Robinson. Robinson's ex-husband Gilbert Robinson was found guilty of second-degree murder Saturday. (Scott Neufeld/CBC )

"Nothing can ever replace my sister to myself, my family or my friends that are here, but yes, justice was served and we look forward to a sentencing," Chimko said.

"My sister was the most incredible lady. She was vibrant, she was funny, she was always in a good mood."

Friend Denise Snowden said Gina was a strong, happy, positive person

"We can't bring Gina back," she said. "But I am certainly happy with the second-degree guilty verdict."

Robinson will return to court for his sentencing hearing on April 4 and 5.

Accused said Gina fell down the stairs

The jury heard evidence from the couple's son, Paul Robinson, who testified that his father was angry about having to make spousal payments, at one point saying that "if [Gina] was dead, I wouldn't have to worry about this bullshit.

Gordon Saffin, one of Gilbert Robinson's friends, also testified about the accused's frustrations over his finances. Saffin said Gilbert told him, "things would be different if [Gina] was gone."

Snowden, who was a wtiness for the Crown, told the jury the victim was afraid of her ex-husband.

Gina had gone to Gilbert Robinson's home to meet with him the night she was critically injured.

When she failed to return calls or text messages, Snowden went to the house with her adult son to check up on her.

According to Snowden's testimony, she decided to knock at the door of the Robinson residence.

When Gilbert answered the door, he initially said Gina had left. Then he opened the door wider, and said Gina had fallen down the stairs.

Snowden told the jury that Gina's hair was covered in blood, she had two black eyes and dried blood around her nose and mouth.