Wife killer to spend life in prison with no chance of parole for 13 years

Gilbert Robinson will be 75 years old before he can even ask the parole board to be let out of prison.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Adam Germain on Thursday sentenced the 62-year-old Edmonton man to life in prison with no chance of parole for 13 years for the second-degree murder of his estranged wife Gina in April 2014.

"This was a triggered act of rage-induced violence, followed by an unsuccessful attempt to divert suspicion," Germain said in delivering his sentence. "There is no sentence I can impose that will please everybody."

The judge called the "brutal" attack against Gina Robinson "an anger-driven beating that got out of hand."

Robinson showed no reaction on hearing his sentence, but before Germain delivered it, Robinson chose to address the court.

From the prisoner's box, wearing orange coveralls, he spoke to the packed courtroom without using notes.

First he thanked his adult children, Paul and Amanda Robinson.

"Your mother would be very proud of you, Paul, and your sister," Robinson said.

He called his wife, "a beautiful, loving lady without a doubt," adding, "I'm still in shock. I still can't believe it. But it's finally registering."

Robinson did not take any responsibility for throwing his estranged wife down the stairs, or originally claiming she had fallen accidentally. He did not express any remorse for trying to conceal evidence by hiding a blood-soaked jacket or a bloodied two-by-four in the garage.

But Robinson did lash out against many people in the courtroom for being what he called, "shallow or selfish" by picking sides.

"I guess now I'm shunned from the group," he said. "Well, that's their loss. I know who my friends are."

Robinson complained about having to sit through the three week trial "listening to cheap shots."

Then he took a shot of his own at unidentified people in the gallery.

"You can tell by their obesity how they have no self-control," he said.

Finally he turned to Germain and said, "Now I'll await your sentencing. I don't know what else to say."

Family split down the middle

Gilbert and Gina Robinson were married for 30 years. Both their children are now adults. Paul Robinson was in court on Thursday to read a statement in support of his father.

Amanda, Gina and Paul Robinson in an undated photograph. (Facebook/Paul Robinson )

"My father is a good man," Paul Robinson said. "I love my father and I want nothing more than to be able to spend time with him.

"It isn't easy reading about the hate people have for my father. Many people have written him off as a murderer, have shown happiness toward his suffering and have celebrated his demise. That truly saddens me."

The only reference Paul Robinson made to his mother was the weekend she moved out and the impact it had on his father.

The 26-year-old mentioned nothing about her death or how she died.

By contrast, the victim impact statement from Amanda Robinson mentioned only her mother with no mention of her father.

The 32-year old now lives in the United Kingdom, and did not return to Edmonton for the sentencing. She said she thinks about her mother every day — how much she misses her, and how she died.

"And so, at some point every day, I feel incredible sadness," Amanda Robinson wrote. "To date, that's 1,371 days of the thousands more days I will hopefully live. I don't anticipate there to be a single one without this sadness."

Amanda Robinson said she often dreams about her mother. Some dreams are happy, with the two of them talking, laughing, shopping or travelling. But she admitted there are nightmares too.

"In some of them, I'm frantically trying to warn her about her death. In the most unsettling ones, it's me being attacked instead of her."

'A highly emotional case': defence

Defence lawyer Peter Royal urged the judge to exercise some restraint in sentencing after hearing and reading a total of 29 victim impact statements.

"Gina Robinson was obviously a remarkable lady but that cannot serve to increase a fit and proper sentence," Royal said.

"She lost her life. There's no justification for it at all. But on the other hand, you can't make more of it because she's such a popular and well-loved woman. This has been a difficult case for all of us."

Royal had asked Germain to impose 11 or 12 years of parole ineligibility on the mandatory life sentence. The prosecutor had suggested 21 years.