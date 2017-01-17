For some Oilers fans, the arena can be a sacred place meant for quiet contemplation of the game.

In fact, the stands are often so quiet that some hockey worshippers say the atmosphere is more like a church, or a library.

But not everyone is willing to kneel at the altar of hushed hockey.

Jamie Fyshe hates the muted murmur. Now he's part of a group of fans who hope to make Rogers Place the loudest barn in the NHL.

"We just think it would be great to show how unique Edmonton is," Fyshe said in an interview with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"We're so passionate about our team and the Oilers, and we need to show it."

Fyshe, the founder of Edmonton Oilers 7 (EO7), a group of proud and optimistic fans, wants the noise of the crowd to rival what's heard at European rugby matches.

"They chant through the whole game," he said. "And it's not just about the chants, it's more about how personal it is about the team."

'The atmosphere was a little flat'

Fyshe said he first noticed Edmonton's volume problem last year, when he took a friend from Ireland to his first Oilers game. Expecting a madhouse in the stands, his friend was not impressed by the muffled mood.

"He fell in love with the game but he kept mentioning that the atmosphere was a little flat," said Fyshe.

"He kept mentioning that we need to do something to show how hockey is so unique in Edmonton, and how we support the team."

So EO7 was born.

But how does Fyshe plan to make the arena a madhouse?

They've been working to bring up the volume by creating rallying songs to be sung during the games, including his personal favourite a 'McDavid On Fire' chant.

He hopes they'll prove to be more contagious than "Let's Go Oilers."

"Don't get me wrong, I like the 'Let's Go Oilers' chant. But maybe we can get a little bit more creative."

They've recruited a small but dedicated group of season-ticket holders to take part. But getting the masses to cheer his efforts won't be easy.

"We haven't quite got a big group yet but you can see people are very interested. We've just got to get it out there and get it going."