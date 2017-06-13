An Edmonton daycare has had its license revoked for child discipline problems, leaving some parents shocked while others say they had been calling for its closure for years.

Airathaea Sapach's five-year-old son Rilo has attended Generations Out of School Care for the past three years. Over the weekend, she found out its daycare licence was revoked.

"I was shocked — like speechless," Sapach said. "My jaw literally dropped and I had no words."

An Alberta Child Services spokesperson said the department began investigating complaints on May 24, giving the facility until June 8 to fix issues surrounding child discipline and insufficient staffing, but that didn't happen.

Sapach was already planning to have Rilo spend the summer with her, but now she's going to use that time to find a new daycare for him in the fall.

She can't believe that allegations would lead to the daycare getting shut down.

"You don't want to think that things are happening like this. You don't want to believe that," she said. "You just kind of brush it off."

Family filed a complaint two years ago

Luis Hidalgo and his wife Stacey were not surprised the daycare was shut down.

"We kept driving past it and saw that it was still opened and [were] not getting a lot of feedback ... to take care of the issues that we had raised," said Hidalgo.

"The ratio of childcare workers to children for her particular age category was always a little bit off." - Luis Hidalgo

Their daughter Abigayle was just a year old and had only been attending the southwest daycare for a month when they pulled her out of there.

They filled a complaint with Alberta Human Services in February 2015, which alleged hygiene, feeding and staffing issues.

"The ratio of childcare workers to children for her particular age category was always a little bit off. It was never quite right," Hidalgo said.

He said he hopes the daycare is reopened at some point under new management.

"That location serves a very diverse population," Hidalgo said. "There are certainly some low-income housing complexes nearby where I'm sure there are some single-parent families that absolutely need daycare."

The daycare's owner has not responded to requests for comment.

Travis.mcewan@cbc.ca