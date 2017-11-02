If Education Minister David Eggen gets his way, Alberta schools that "out" students who join gay-straight alliances, will be punished.

The NDP government is set to table amendments aimed at protecting the confidentiality of students who join GSAs and outlines stronger anti-discrimination policies for LGBTQ students.

"We wanted to make it crystal clear that kids will not be outed," Eggen said in an interview Thursday with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"It will be against the law to do so if we pass this bill, and that schools are compelled to allow GSAs to be formed if their students want to do that."

Eggen said the proposed amendment to the School Act would ensure that students have the right to establish GSAs and ensure the privacy of individual members.

Each school would also be required to adopt an anti-bullying policy which protects LGBTQ students against discrimination based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The amendments will be introduced in the legislature Thursday afternoon.

'There will be penalties'

The proposed penalties have yet to be announced, but Eggen has said schools that fail to comply could risk funding cuts or lose their accreditation.

"The parents' rights are protected but let's not forget that GSAs are a safe spot often for students that are in a very vulnerable situation," Eggen said.

"There will be penalties ... you'll see those at three o'clock today."

Eggen said comments made by Jason Kenney, the newly-elected leader of the United Conservative Party, forced the province to introduce the changes.

In August, during his campaign, Kenney said that "parents have a right to know" when their child joins a GSA, unless there is evidence the parents are abusive.

In the same interview, Kenney said the NDP government was too aggressive in making religious schools follow the law, which compels all schools to allow gay-straight alliances if students ask for them.

"Quite frankly, I needed to strengthen the law because of what Kenney was going around saying," Eggen said.

"He was compromising the safety of gay-straight alliances for very vulnerable students, so that was part of the impetus for me to introduce this bill which we will hopefully get passed."