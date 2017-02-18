He may be playing nine shows in Edmonton, but Garth Brooks still found some time for charity work.

Brooks spent Saturday morning playing hockey alongside former Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Smyth and 60 lucky kids.

The work is through his Teammates for Kids foundation.

It provides scholarships for underprivileged children, allowing them to go to ProCamps Sports Camps, hosted by professional athletes.

Brooks said work like this is one of the most rewarding things he does.

"Anybody that doesn't do this is missing out, im telling you," Brooks said. "Other than being a dad, this is the most important work I've got to do in my life.

"It's our children that we need to invest in."

Ryan Smyth helped some of the 60 kids at the session perfect their slapshot.

Smyth joined the Teammates for Kids in 1999 shortly after Brooks started it.

"It's great, it's about an opportunity, love was one of the words but it's bringing everybody together and coming together as a unit and a team," Smyth said. "There's no greater feeling than being together as a team and being a great teammate."

​Teammates for Kids started with players from Major League Baseball and has since grown to more than 4,300 professional athletes from baseball, football, basketball, hockey, soccer, rodeo and racing taking part.