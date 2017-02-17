Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their two-week, nine-show stint in Edmonton Friday speaking to reporters before their first performance.

"It's great to be back," Brooks said Friday. "The weather here is fantastic."

Brooks and Yearwood were conversational with reporters, who asked them questions on topics ranging from parenthood to seeing a new set of fans at their concerts.

"You're seeing a whole new generation," Brooks said. "Forty-eight per cent of the people that are buying tickets on this tour were either 10 years old or not even born yet last time [I was here]."

One of those people Brooks assumed fit in the new generation category was the CBC's Briar Stewart. When it was Stewart's turn to ask a question, Brooks correctly guessed that Stewart wasn't at Brooks' last news conference in Edmonton — more than two decades ago.

Garth Brooks correctly points out that I wasn't at his news conference in #yeg 21 years ago. He was incorrect to say I wasn't alive then :) pic.twitter.com/ZC97SF2CPr — @briarstewart

Garth Brooks speaking to the media before his slew of concerts Friday. (CBC)

Brooks said his Edmonton tour stop is historic He said his previous record-breaking world tour sold five million tickets in 100 cities — and this time around, he has broken that record.

"We just sold out five millionth ticket in 60 cities — and that ticket is here," he said. "Next weekend is going to be history."

Yearwood addressed a question regarding the sheer volume of concerts and why she thinks fans keep coming to shows in such high numbers.

"I really think the tour should be called the Garth Experience," Yearwood said.

The Garth Experience begins Friday night at Rogers Place, and will continue Saturday and Sunday with two more shows on each day.

Rogers Place has also posted a Garth Guide with relevant information ahead of the concert series.