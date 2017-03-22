Geneva always wanted to be a baker.

Gavin likes playing with his toys, especially Lego.

The sister and brother, eight and 10, decided to turn their hobbies and dreams into businesses.

Their father, Jason Gariepy, entered them into a contest promoting youth entrepreneurship — and they both won seed grants from the River City Credit Union.

"I did it more as an opportunity to teach them what it would be like to think of a business and run a business," Gariepy told CBC's Radio Active Wednesday.

'This is the first actual business-y thing I've done.' - Gavin Gariepy

With the grant and the gusto, Gavin started up a Lego rental business called Rent-a-Brick.

"I love Lego," Gavin said. "Some people cannot afford to buy Lego sets, so I thought people should be able to buy Lego sets or at least rent them."

Gavin said he charges 10 per cent of the original Lego set price. He has six sets he rents out for a week at a time.

Meanwhile, Geneva has her own cupcake company called Mini Cupcake Heaven. She sells several flavours, including coconut, lemon and vanilla bean.

Geneva does a lot of the work herself but admitted her mom helps her too.

"My mom helps out because I don't have like, enough brain power to remember all these things," she said.

Although a new business owner, Gavin has a few tips for budding entrepreneurs.

"You have to have inventory and you have to have very good publicity," the 10-year-old said. "It's kind of hard to run a business. This is the first actual business-y thing I've done."

Jason Gariepy helped get business cards and T-shirts made for his kids' businesses. He also helps them promote their business through social media.

But other than that, he keeps his hands out of things.

"I never do anything without their approval. I don't want this to be dad's business for Gavin and Geneva," he said.

The best part about watching his kids' business grow, Gariepy said, is watching them reap the rewards.

"Getting this taste of earning business, depositing money," he said. "If you could see them at the ATM when they're depositing their money from their business, there's a tremendous amount of excitement and sense of accomplishment."