Kim Ziola hopes to build a garage suite for himself on his daughter's property in the King Edward Park neighbourhood.

He and his daughter, who are founding partners in a local architecture firm, came to city hall Wednesday to tell the urban planning committee they support a proposal to allow garage suites to cover a larger portion of a residential property.

"This report is a good start," he told councillors.

The current bylaw allows for a garage suite that covers 14 per cent of a lot. The report includes a proposal that could see that increased to as much as 18 per cent.

The report also addresses the size of the second floor of the suite and includes options of it being limited to as little as 50 square feet in size, or increased to allow it to stand at 75 square feet.

The larger size is something Ziola wants to become the standard.

"You could do a two bedroom unit in that," he said.

As well, he said staircases need to be indoors because Edmonton winters would make outdoor stairs "dangerous."

Kim Ziola came to city hall Wednesday with his daughter Tai Ziola to address city councillors on by-law changes being considered for garage suites. (Lydia Neufeld/CBC)

Ziola has muscular dystrophy and uses a cane. In the future, he expects to use a wheelchair to get around.

If he builds a garage suite, he told city councillors it will need to be equipped with a small elevator, which requires at least 118 square feet of space.

"You have to address limited mobility," Ziola said. "This is a real chance to do it properly."

But Coun. Bryan Anderson said allowing larger suites with larger second floors could result in blocky buildings.

He raised concerns about privacy for the people living next to garage suites.

But a smaller upper floor would break up the living space, said Tai Ziola.

"I don't think someone in a wheelchair should have to go downstairs in an elevator to get a glass of water in the middle of the night," she said.

The committee is being asked to support the bylaw changes, and will continue to debate the issue Wednesday afternoon.

Any changes to the bylaws governing garage suites would still need to be approved by city council.