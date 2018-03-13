Two Calgary cabinet ministers announced Tuesday they are switching the ridings they plan to run for in the 2019 provincial election.

Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley, MLA for Calgary-Buffalo, will seek the NDP nomination in Calgary-Mountain View currently held by Liberal David Swann.

Finance Minister Joe Ceci will run in Calgary-Buffalo instead as his Calgary-Fort riding was eliminated in the re-drawing of the province's electoral boundaries.

Ceci said three neighbourhoods in his existing constituency — Inglewood, East Village and Ramsay — are moving into Calgary-Buffalo.

"It gives me the opportunity to continue to represent the communities that I represented for about two decades," he said.

Ceci was a Calgary alderman from 1995 to 2010. He has lived in the Inglewood-Ramsay area of the city since 1996.

Ganley's decision could have an impact on Liberal leader David Khan's plans for the next election.

Swann doesn't plan to run in 2019, which would give Khan a chance to run in Calgary-Mountain View.

Khan ran against Ganley in Calgary-Buffalo in the last election.

"I'm just hoping to offer my voice for the folks in Mountain View and hopefully I will be successful in the nomination and get to do it under the NDP banner," Ganley said.

Swann called Ganley's decision to run in his riding interesting. He said Khan hasn't yet decided where to run.