All games (and fun) in Edmonton teacher Scott Hebert's Grade 8 science class

With all the yelling science teacher Scott Hebert does in his high-energy classroom, it's a wonder he still has a voice.

Not that Hebert's students at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic School in Fort Saskatchewan are troublemakers.

When the bell rings, it's game time, and they're eager and ready to learn.

For the last couple of years, Hebert has been using an educational technique called gamification to help his students learn about science, using things like role-playing and medieval themes to teach everything from cell biology to the digestive system.

"Gamification, essentially, just means taking the principles of game design and applying them to a non-game scenario, so just like school in this case," Hebert said in an interview this week.

He said his students retain information longer than if they had learned the traditional way, from a textbook.

On a recent morning, Hebert's classroom becomes a flurry of activity.

Groups of students each send a representative scurrying up to the front of the room to pick up a scroll, a mini whiteboard and several envelopes. The envelopes contain questions about material to do with science.

'So many layers and depths to this'

The students then put their heads together to come up with the right answers.

Get a question right, you get a checkmark beside your group's name up on the big whiteboard at the front of the class.

Get it wrong and it's back to the drawing board to try and figure out the correct answer, so your group can move ahead in the game.

Students in Scott Hebert's science class discuss their answers as a group "There's so many layers and depths to this kind of teaching, when done properly, that I would say it's something that goes so much deeper in terms of making those connections that kids really need and that creative thinking, and critical problem solving," Hebert said.

And the kids have bought into the system.

Grade 8 student Nicole Gacellos said she didn't quite get it at first.

"In the beginning I was so confused on how it was," she said. "I didn't know how it worked, but as the year went by I just kind of like got it and it became easier."

Joshua Wozny, working with four classmates, agreed.

"I really like the concept of gamification," said Wozny. "It's different and more fun. Like, normal school is OK, but I think gamification is a good spin to make education more enjoyable."

At first, Hebert's student teacher Laurah Wild wasn't sure what she was getting into. Now she says she "totally lucked out.

"I'd never heard of gamification before my first day here, so this was very new for me and definitely a great learning experience," said Wild, who plans to try it once she gets a class of her own.

"It makes it fun for the teacher too, watching the kids want to be here and having them want to be in your classroom and not trying to get them, you know, engaged in the material," Wild said.

"They're already coming to class wanting to be there."

Hebert said preparation for class takes hundreds of hours. But he says it's worth it.

'The kids love it, the parents love it'

"I still teach, I still give base content, I still do every curriculum and content thing that needs to be covered because that's my job. I just chose to assess and present the material in a different way so that it imbeds deeper — it's not just memorize, memorize, write the test, shake out your head and go."

Our Lady of the Angels principal Arlene Littlemore is a fan of Hebert's methods.

"The kids love it, the parents love it, and if you're succeeding it isn't about the method so much as the outcomes," Littlemore said.

Of course, none of this would make the grade if Alberta Education didn't think its list of eight competencies that teachers need to develop through the curriculum were being met.

"This is an excellent example of developing those competencies," said Therese deChamplain-Good, the director of educational excellence for Elk Island Catholic Schools.

"For example, critical thinking, managing information, problem solving, communication. So this is really making that come alive in the classroom every day."

Hebert's technique is also being sought after by other teachers as far away as Italy and Sweden.

He has even written about it in a coil-bound softcover guide titled Press Start to Begin. And he routinely hosts professional development days teaching others who are now looking to do the same.