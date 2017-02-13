One wing at NAIT's main campus in central Edmonton is expected to be closed for several weeks after last week's lab fire, the Edmonton polytechnic institution said Monday.

Students with classes in G Wing have been notified directly by email of their class schedules and locations, spokesperson Frank Landry said in a news release from the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology.

More information about the scheduling of classes for the remainder of this week will be provided to students by the end of Monday, the news release said.

At 11 a.m. Friday, a fire was reported in a second-floor lab in G Wing.

G Wing and surrounding areas were evacuated and classes in those areas were cancelled.

All areas of NAIT's main campus were re-opened later Friday.

The fire remains under investigation and the cause is not yet known.

NAIT staff worked through the weekend to ensure disruption to students and staff was minimal, the release said.

On Friday, fire officials said the fire happened in a physics lab.

But Landry said Monday that was incorrect. He said he couldn't say what type of lab the fire happened in.

G Wing, the Centre for Chemical Studies, is part of the main campus at 11762 106th St.