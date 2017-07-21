Hundreds of young Edmontonians gathered at Giovanni Caboto Park on Friday for a colourful celebration of diversity, dance, art and song.

The one-day Global Fusion Youth Cultural Arts Celebration was run by youth for youth, says organizer Ahmed Abdulkadir, adding that it was "unbelievable" how well the youths involved got along at the festival.

"Getting to know one another's culture is the most important part of this festival," Abdulkadir said.

"When people get know each other, all hate will go away. So the idea is that bringing people together, and promoting other people's culture, automatically will deviate hate."

Throughout the day, members from each cultural group in attendance had a chance to showcase their talents on stage and in the square. On Friday night, all perform together in a musical fusion.

For Lawrence Crier, the decision to travel from Mascwacis to take part in Indigenous drumming and singing performances at the festival was an easy one to make.

Lawrence Crier travelled from Mascwacis to take part in the festival. (Sam Martin/CBC)

"To share our culture. To share what has been passed down to us as young Natives. We're now sharing our culture to the community of Edmonton."

Organizers hope that sharing will continue next year. Plans are already underway to bring the festival back in 2018.