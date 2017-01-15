RCMP are investigating after a fuel tanker went into the ditch near Onoway Sunday morning and started leaking fuel.

Police say the fuel tanker was driving on Highway 43 north of Highway 633 when it went off the road and into the ditch on the east side of the highway, just before 6 a.m.

The truck was carrying diesel, premium and regular fuel. Fuel leaked from the truck, but police could not confirm how much. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

The man driving the truck was taken to hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries. No one else was in the vehicle at the time.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation. Northbound traffic on Highway 43 is currently being rerouted. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

Spruce Grove RCMP say there is no risk to the public, but Alberta Environment has been notified about the spill.