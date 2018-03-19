Dene elder Roy Ladouceur's voice grows quiet as his eyes settle on a cellphone photo of a bison slaughtered by poachers.

The animal from the Ronald Lake herd, which grazes in the boreal forest between Fort McMurray and the northern Alberta community of Fort Chipewyan, is decapitated, the body left to waste away in blood-splattered snow.

"Why would they kill something that large and just throw the meat away?" Ladouceur said. "I mean, that's disrespect to wildlife, let alone the land."

Roy Ladouceur sits inside his Cabin at Poplar Point and looks at a photo of a slaughtered bison. (David Thurton/CBC)

Ladouceur is passionate about the land and its bison. The 64-year-old is the only member of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation to live off the land year-round.

He calls himself the "guardian of the bison."

The herd he loves is special: unlike other herds in Alberta, it's disease free — but its numbers are still declining as a result of poaching and, Ladouceur said, oilsands developments. Environment Canada said the herd's numbers have dropped from an estimated 200 bison to 100.

But now, Ladouceur worries those numbers could drop faster than ever before.

He said he's concerned a proposed mega oilsands mine planned for the southern edge of the bison's habitat could doom the herd.

A mine the size of a city

This map shows the location of the Ronald Lake Bison Reserve in relation to the Teck Resources Oilsands Frontier mine. (CBC News Graphics)

The Frontier Oilsands mine is expected to be one of the largest oilsands open pits ever built. At 292 square kilometres, its footprint is expected to cover an area almost half the size of Edmonton.

"This is the only place that has not been touched yet," Ladouceur said. "You mean to tell me, they are that greedy for power and money to go and damage the environment here?"

The mine's proponent, Teck Resources, is currently undergoing a federal environmental review and declined to do an interview. But in a statement, Teck said it is committed to advancing the mine in a way that respects Indigenous people and the environment.

Roy Ladouceur stands up on his skidoo to look for signs of bison on March 8. (David Thurton/ CBC)

CBC News accompanied Ladouceur and another Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation band member on a field visit to see the herd.

Ladouceur led a convoy of snowmobiles to the herd from his cabin at Poplar Point, reserve land that sits halfway between Fort McMurray and Fort Chipewyan.

Riding side-saddle on his Yamaha Bravo 250cc over dunes of snow, Ladouceur pointed out bison tracks leading into willow patches and forest. Despite the 56-kilometre, day-long trek, no bison were seen.

Band member Lisa Tssessaze said sightings of hoof prints and piles of scat offered little assurance that the herd is thriving.

"I understand why they are so skittish. They have been so overharvested in the last six years," said Tssessaze, the band's industry relations corporation director.

"I think [the poaching is happening] deliberately because of the oilsands and the exploration. They want them out of the way so they can dig up the oil."

Lisa Tessasseze from Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation look for signs of the Ronald Lake Bison herd on March 9. (David Thurton/ CBC)

The statement Teck Resources issued to CBC did not specifically address whether its exploration and research inside the bison habitat has spooked or harmed the population. But it did say the company has been engaging with Indigenous communities for more than a decade and has advocated with First Nations for listing the herd under the Wildlife Act, which reduced hunting pressure.

Government of Canada has concerns

Despite the company's conservation efforts, Environment and Climate Change Canada said the government is worried about the health of the herd if the oilsands mine is approved.

Government wildlife biologist Greg Wilson said there are concerns about how the animals will react to noise and light pollution.

"Given that [the mine] overlaps with part of the range for the Ronald Lake herd, it will certainly be a loss of habitat," Wilson said.

Development in the area might also make it easier for cougars, wolves and bears to prey on the bison.

Traditional hunting practices threatened

Concerns about how the mine will affect other animals in the region have also been raised.

While skidooing to Poplar Point from the Fort Chipewyan winter road, band member Russel Voyageur shoots a moose just after dinner time.

Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation band member Russel Voyageur harvests a moose at Poplar Point on March 8. (David Thurton/ CBC)

A of couple hours later, he returns with his fiancée and other volunteers to help cut up the animal lying in the bush.

In waist-deep snow and under flashlights and an uncountable sea of stars, Voyageur proceeds to dissect the moose. Steam rises into the night as he places its organs on the snow.

"If they are going to be building an [oilsands] plant, I will lose out on opportunities like this of basically getting a moose, bringing it home and feeding people," Voyageur said of the traditional land-use practice.

'Going to be a tough sell'

Elder Pat Marcel believes Teck's mine will harm the bison herd, but the band's lead negotiator said there's no stopping it.

He said past environmental reviews have shown that oilsands companies in Alberta usually win when it comes to environmental assessments.

And so, Marcel said, his Nation is better off getting the best deal with the companies and working together to develop a management plan that best protects the herd.

"I am being pulled in very much two ways," Marcel said. "For the elders, it is going to be a tough sell."

Ladouceur could be one of the elders who won't be swayed. He's adamant he will do whatever he can to stop the approval and construction of the mine.

"I don't care what the cost and what the price tag is going to be," Ladouceur said.

"These animals were always here for the Dene people. There's a time and point where somebody is going to take a stand."

