RCMP have identified the victim of a fatal shooting on the Frog Lake First Nation in eastern Alberta as a 17-year-old boy.

At about 10 p.m. on July 19, Elk Point RCMP responded to a complaint of a shooting. Police found the lone victim a short time later dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

An autopsy conducted July 21 by the medical examiner in Edmonton determined the cause of death to be homicide.

Police are not releasing the victim's name at this time.

Members of the RCMP's major crimes unit, the Elk Point RCMP and the Forensic Identification Section continue to investigate.

Frog Lake is approximately 250 kilometres east of Edmonton.