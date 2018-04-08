Suspected dognapper barked up the wrong tree when he attacked Fritz the Labradoodle

Fritz the Labradoodle hasn't been the same since a stranger jumped out from behind a tree and tried to drag him away from his owner at a Whyte Avenue-area park.

Browen Lawton said she had taken the dog out for a late-evening walk at about 10 p.m. on April 2. They headed to Tipton Park, located near 108th Street and 81st Avenue in the Queen Alexandra neighbourhood.

While walking along the winding trail through the park, Lawton says a man jumped out from the overhanging branches of a large spruce tree and went straight for Fritz.

"A guy was hiding behind the tree," said Lawton.

Browen Lawton says a stranger jumped out from under a tree and tried to drag her dog, Fritz, away while at a Whyte Avenue area park on April 2. (Tanara McLean/CBC)

"It was quite dark ... and he came running out," she said. "He picked Fritz up by the collar and just dragged him backwards right onto his hips. Fritz let out a horrible scream, probably in pain and shock."

Fearing he was trying to dog-nap her pet, Lawton ran toward the man, screaming at him to let Fritz go. "It all happened in less than 10 seconds."

Lawton says the man pulled the 67-pound dog backwards, causing Fritz to land hard on his hips.

"He had some real pain in his hips following (the incident). I actually had to carry him the next day because of how sore he was," said Lawton.

The 10-year-old dog already had some mobility issues, she added.

"I'm still quite angry"

Lawton says she filed an online police report and an officer came to the park the next day.

A spokesperson for the Edmonton Police Service couldn't provide statistics how reports of suspected dog thefts, but said there there are things owners can do should an incident occur.

Fritz, a 10-year-old Labradoodle, stands with his owner Browen Lawton. The woman says a man jumped out from under this tree and tried to drag Fritz away by his collar. (Tanara McLean/CBC)

"Any information you can provide about your pet and the suspected theft is valuable," police spokesperson Carolin Maran said in an email.

"A recent photo, name, microchip or tattoo information, or any other unique physical or behavioural characteristics is helpful."

Lawton said the incident has left her feeling unsafe in the neighbourhood and she is considering moving out.

"I'm still quite angry about the whole thing. That someone would be so brazen to take him from right in front of me " she said.

"Now Fritz just kind of stuck to me like glue ... He's been almost babyish, unwilling to leave my side."

Lawton said Fritz is feeling more like himself every day — but she won't take him for any more walks in the Tipton park.