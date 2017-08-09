Edmonton's 36th annual Fringe Festival starts Aug. 17 but Frequent Fringer passes sold out the first day tickets were up for grabs on Aug. 9, organizers say.

The good news is, single tickets will be sold as long as they're available, right up to the beginning of each show.

This year, Fringe boasts more than 220 shows with 1,600 performers, three outdoor stages, four patios, and 65 vendors, including two beer tents and a wine tent with musical entertainment.

Under the theme "A Midsummer Night's Fringe," popular performances will start to sell out, artistic director Murray Utas said. He stopped short of giving fans a heads-up on which shows those may be.

"I always have to make the joke that I love all my children the same — so I can't favour one show over the other. I leave that to the audiences," Utas told CBC News Wednesday.

He said the best way to get a sense of what's popular is to visit Old Strathcona and talk to people at some of the nearly 50 venues.

Aiming for record attendance

"Look for the hardcore Fringers — they'll have tickets in their hats," he said. "They'll be standing in a lineup and you can start having great conversations in the lineup about what to see and ... what's buzzing."

The festival has the lofty goal of matching the record attendance in 2016 of 850,000 people.

Utas said the hours of the Edmonton festival help to draw bigger crowds than elsewhere, with shows starting at noon while most other cities don't start their festivals until the evening.

The 2016 Edmonton Fringe Festival had a record turnout of 850,000 people. (Edmonton Fringe Festival)

"People, they still have to work, but it seems like that doesn't matter. Like we have people here all day long and it's really really wonderful," he said.

Tickets are available online or at the box office at the ATB Financial Arts Barns at 10330 84th Avenue or at Tix on the Square in Churchill Square. The average cost is $13 a ticket and Fringe guides are $10.

New this year is a 50-50 draw cumulated over the entire festival and the winner will be drawn on the last day, Utas said.

"Get down, get in this energy and you are going to have a good time."

The 11-day festival runs from August 17 to the 27th.