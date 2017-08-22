A man juggling atop a 12-foot unicycle. The tempting aroma of green onion cakes wafting through the air. Cloaked and costumed performers walking throughout Old Strathcona, delivering their 30-second pitches.

These are just a few of the things Sandi Stetson and Jordan Larkins have experienced over their 23 years of attending the Edmonton International Fringe Festival.

This year's festival started Thursday and runs through to Aug. 27.

Stetson first brought her son to the Fringe when he was two years old.

"I just thought, 'Oh, this sounds like a fun, funky festival,' " Stetson said.

"We had a lot of fun, with the exception of his tongue getting stuck on the dry-ice popsicle."

After that first time, a tradition was born.

"This is the one festival we have always made sure we come back to every year, and it's been really neat to watch him grow," Stetson said.

"We would always watch the street performers and [Jordan] started off hiding behind my legs."

That was when performers were asking for volunteers to join them on stage. But Stetson said her son gradually started asking to be chosen himself. Eventually, he'd recommend that his mother be the lucky one plucked from the audience.

"So they got me up on stage a few times," Stetson said.

Twenty-three years later, Larkins, now 25, continues to love the festival.

"The first draw of course was the zany street performers, and their crazy antics," he said.

"And slowly it just evolved into getting into all of the shows and plays that they have. And that's what brings me back each year."

Watching the street performers was the first Fringe draw for Jordan and his mother. (Emily Fitzpatrick)

The Fringe has shifted from a yearly tradition to employment for the pair.

Stetson has worked as the festival's vendor coordinator for the past three years.

Larkins is also spending this summer working for the Fringe.

But he still tries to attended as many plays as he can.

"It just feels like it's one of the festivals where you can find something that really gets to you. There are so many plays that I've seen over the years that have really just changed my whole perspective on life in general."

If you're new to Fringe, the pair has some simple advice for picking from the more than 1,600 performances spread across 42 venues and three outdoor stages.

"The vibe here is so wonderful, just take it in," Stetson said. "Walk through the site, take a look at all the plays and if it grabs your attention, just go and see it."

The Fringe website has a how-to guide for fresh Fringers. You can find it here.