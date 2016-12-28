Rachael Longridge was remembered by friends, former classmates, and instructors at a candlelight vigil held in her honour Wednesday evening.

A table with photos, candles and flowers was set up outside the Edmonton Clinic Health Academy on the University of Alberta campus.

People stepped up to an open microphone to share stories of the 21-year-old who died Dec. 23 after she was found with severe injuries in her home in northwest Edmonton

The tales invoked laughter and some tears in the 200 people who attended.

"We gotta do Rachael right," said Longridge's childhood friend, Marlee Butti. "We gotta do something amazing with our lives to honour her."

Christine Longridge (left) is seen with her son Michael and daughter Rachael in this undated photo. She is charged with second-degree murder in Rachael's death. (Facebook )

Longridge had recently graduated from the nursing program at the University of Alberta, and was about to start a new job in the intensive care unit at the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute in Edmonton.

Her mother Christine Longridge, 50, has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of an offensive weapon in her death.

Police sources told CBC News that Rachael's brother walked in on his mother stabbing his sister.

People close to the family say Christine Longridge struggled for years with mental health issues. Rachael's father died in December after a long battle with cancer.