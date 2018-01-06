Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain fall in sub-zero temperatures creates icy surfaces. (Environment Canada)

A freezing rain warning has been issued for several areas surrounding Edmonton.

The freezing rain is moving throughout central Alberta, according to Environment Canada. Freezing rain warnings are issued when rainfall occurs in sub-zero temperatures, turning surfaces and roadways icy and slippery.

Areas under the warning include:

Bonnyville

St. Paul

Cold Lake

Lac La Biche

Fort Saskatchewan

Vegreville

Redwater

Smoky Lake

Lloydminster

Wainwright

Vermilion

Provost

Slave Lake

Westlock

Barrhead

Athabasca

The precipitation is expected to end early Saturday afternoon and temperatures will warm to above the freezing mark.

Roadways and walkways may become extremely slippery, so motorists and pedestrians are urged to travel according to the conditions.