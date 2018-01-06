A freezing rain warning has been issued for several areas surrounding Edmonton.
The freezing rain is moving throughout central Alberta, according to Environment Canada. Freezing rain warnings are issued when rainfall occurs in sub-zero temperatures, turning surfaces and roadways icy and slippery.
Areas under the warning include:
- Bonnyville
- St. Paul
- Cold Lake
- Lac La Biche
- Fort Saskatchewan
- Vegreville
- Redwater
- Smoky Lake
- Lloydminster
- Wainwright
- Vermilion
- Provost
- Slave Lake
- Westlock
- Barrhead
- Athabasca
The precipitation is expected to end early Saturday afternoon and temperatures will warm to above the freezing mark.
Roadways and walkways may become extremely slippery, so motorists and pedestrians are urged to travel according to the conditions.