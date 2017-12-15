Freezing rain turned some Edmonton city streets into skating rinks during rush hour Friday morning.

Commuters struggled to navigate the icy roads, leading to numerous fender benders and single vehicle accidents throughout the early morning.

Police are urging Edmontonians to drive with caution in the city, where temperatures hovered just above freezing Friday morning.

"Anywhere in the city right now, with the rain we had, the roads are are going to be icy," Staff Sgt. Ashley Emerson told CBC News.

"The main thoroughfares aren't so bad but the side streets are extremely icy.

"Even some of the members are saying it's difficult to stand on the road surfaces right now."

Due to extremely icy road conditions, Elk Island Public School buses in Strathcona County, urban Sherwood Park and Fort Saskatchewan were cancelled Friday morning, officials with Elk Island Public Schools announced in an email.

Crashes were reported across the southeast, including a gravel truck which spilled it's load into the street as it veered into the ditch on 17th Street, south of the Anthony Henday freeway.

No one was injured in the crash, said Emerson.

Surfaces such walkways and parking lots were also icy and slippery from the overnight rainfall, and mild winter temperatures.

Freezing rain warnings are in effect for Fort McMurray, Fort Chipewyan, Garden Creek and Mildred Lake areas.

According to Environment Canada, freezing rain continued to fall across northeastern Alberta Friday morning, but is expected to taper off by early afternoon.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution in affected areas and monitor Environment Canada for updates.