A 24-year-old woman from Yellowhead County and three others are facing charges after police stopped a vehicle zooming through Edson Saturday morning, RCMP said in a press release Tuesday.

At about 2:30 a.m., a white sedan was seen "travelling through the town of Edson nearing speeds of 200 km/h," police said.

RCMP tried to pull over the vehicle at Sundance Provincial Park, 50 kilometres northwest of Edson, and four occupants got out and fled on foot.

Police said they caught up with a woman who resisted arrest and allegedly assaulted an RCMP member. "The struggle continued for several minutes and the suspect was finally subdued and secured in a police vehicle," the release said.

Police searched the woman's belongings and found a homemade firearm, ammunition, and a quantity of methamphetamine, they said.

The woman faces eight charges, including drug and weapons-related offences as well as assault with intent to resist arrest.

Later Saturday, police arrested a 33-year-old man from Hinton, who has been charged with obstructing a peace officer.

Two 17-year-old male youths arrested Saturday are charged with obstructing a peace officer.

All four were scheduled to appear in court in Edson on Tuesday.

Edson is 200 kilometres west of Edmonton.