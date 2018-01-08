Four cases of latent tuberculosis infection have been confirmed in individuals screened for the disease after exposure at a Fort McMurray daycare, Alberta Health Services said Monday.

The infected individuals don't pose a health risk to others, AHS said. They have inactive TB germs in their lungs, don't have symptoms and are not contagious.

The cases were identified after initial screening in November.

On Nov. 20, AHS said it was notifying families of children at a daycare in Fort McMurray that they may have been exposed to a case of active, infectious TB. Daycare staff were also being notified.

On Monday, AHS said it is now expanding TB screening to include 55 more individuals: 45 children ages five and older, and 10 daycare staff members.

AHS hasn't released the name of the facility.

​AHS said no secondary cases have been identified and the expanding of screening is a precaution. The health authority said it is informing the public about the exposure, "as a matter of transparency."

"There is no ongoing risk of exposure to the general public," AHS said in a news release. "There is also no ongoing risk to the daycare staff or attendees. Only those notified by AHS are considered exposed to this case."

Tuberculosis infection occurs when TB germs are inhaled into the lungs. In most cases, inhaled germs remain inactive and illness only occurs when inhaled germs become active.

Tuberculosis germs are spread to others through the air when someone infected with TB coughs, sneezes or talks.