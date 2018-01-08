Alberta RCMP are looking for a young woman who may have witnessed an altercation that resulted in the death of an elderly man northeast of Edmonton.

At approximately 3:14 p.m. Saturday, an elderly man was injured in an altercation at an Esso gas station in Lamont, Alta., according to the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP.

The man has since died of this injuries and police believe that a woman who was with a young boy inside the gas station may have witnessed the incident, police said in a news release Monday night.

RCMP described the woman as Caucasian, in her late 20s or early 30s, with short pink or purple hair. She was wearing black sunglasses, a black coat and mukluks.

The young boy looks to be about six or seven years old and was wearing a red T-shirt, according to police.

Lamont is approximately 32 kilometres east of Fort Saskatchewan.

The Fort Saskatchewan RCMP and the RCMP serious crimes division are currently investigating. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident can contact the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-997-7900.