Man sent to hospital with burns after Fort Saskatchewan area fire

A man is in hospital with burns after a fire at a building near Fort Saskatchewan on Sunday afternoon. Fire rescue on scene said the man's head was injured in the fire.

It happened between Gibbons and Fort Saskatchewan at 55104 Lamoureux Drive, according to a Fort Saskatchewan RCMP spokesperson.

Fire fighters picked over the remains of the building Sunday afternoon. (Phil Leplante/CBC)

The building was gutted, with clouds of smoke rising off heaps of charred debris at the site.

STARS Air Ambulance was called to the scene just before 2 p.m.

The man was airlifted to the University of Alberta hospital, a STARS spokesperson said.

STARS didn't provide information on the man's condition.