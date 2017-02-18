The City of Fort Saskatchewan is spending $100,000 on an ad campaign to get people to look at their community in a different light.

"We just want to make sure we're part of the conversation when people are thinking about where to expand your business, where I might buy my first home," said city spokesperson Wendy Kinsella.

"What we're really hoping is that it's just an authentic picture of what community life is like here."

The ad campaign for Fort Saskatchewan plays off the word "fort" in different ways. (Supplied)

The municipality, 30 kilometres northeast of Edmonton, launched their Build Your Fort website last year and this month, TV ads and billboards began rolling out.

The goal is to attract and retain a residential and business tax base to the community of 25,000.

"We want to make sure that we're supporting a healthy economy for the residents here," Kinsella said.

Central to the city is the Dow Centennial Centre, which opened in 2004 and features a 550-seat theatre, art gallery, arena and fitness facility.

A hub for culture and sport in Fort Saskatchewan2:46

"It's got the true dichotomy of recreation and culture all under one roof," Josh Gennings, supervisor at the centre's Shell Theatre.

Longtime Fort Saskatchewan resident Stuart McGowan believes the centre has "done wonders" in transforming the community.

Josh Gennings is booking 200 events annually into the Shell Theatre at the Dow Centennial Centre. (John Robertson/CBC)

McGowan is the president of Sheeptown Players Drama Society, one of the groups that use the Shell theatre, a venue that sees an average of 200 performances a year.

"I think it's really important no matter where you are to support your arts and support your culture," he said.

The centre is just one of the attractions Fort Saskatchewan residents take pride in.

"People tend to believe it's an industry town and that's all we have to offer, but there's so much going on," Gennings said.

You can see more from the Dow Centennial Centre in Fort Saskatchewan on Our Edmonton Saturday at 9 a.m. and Sunday and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.