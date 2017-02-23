Fort McMurray RCMP say they're bracing for a bump in crime when the spring rebuilding boom begins in the next couple of months.

"I would expect that with the incoming population, with the construction boom that's expected starting this spring, that will have an impact on the police response," said Supt. Lorna Dicks, the new Wood Buffalo detachment commander.

Dick said in the past more transient people flooding into Fort McMurray have increased the numbers of calls the police force received.

The crime rate in some areas has decreased since the May 2016 wildfire, which destroyed more than 2,400 buildings and forced 90,000 people to flee their homes.

"The fact that we had a drop in population, you would expect a similar drop in police files," Dick said.