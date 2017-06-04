Wood Buffalo RCMP are looking for witnesses after a 16-year-old cyclist was hit and run over by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident on Saturday.

Police said the cyclist was hit by a vehicle at about 4:50 p.m. on the corner of Dickins Drive and Confederation Way in Fort McMurray.

The vehicle then rolled over the cyclist and left the scene. The cyclist was sent to hospital but is in stable condition.

Police said the suspect vehicle, which they are describing as a dark blue Toyota Rav4, may have damage to the passenger side fender.

Wood Buffalo RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.