A Fort McMurray woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to immigration fraud and acting as an authorized immigration consultant.

Charie Santos pleaded guilty under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act to representing people applying for status in Canada.

The 44-year-old entered a guilty plea in Fort McMurray provincial court.

She faces a fine of up to $100,000 and not more than two years imprisonment.

The court didn't hear the details of what happened on Wednesday. The Crown said the facts of the case will be presented during sentencing.

According to a January news release, the Canadian Border Services Agency said the charge Santos pleaded guilty to involves permanent residence applications and labour market impact assessments, a document businesses may need to prove they have to hire foreign workers to fill vacancies.

The CBSA said 11 people and nine business owners "were affected by her consulting services" between June 2011 and January 2014.

"The CBSA takes immigration fraud very seriously and is committed to fully investigating and prosecuting those who violate our laws and seek to profit illegitimately from our immigration system," Kim Scoville, regional director general for the CBSA's Prairie region, said in the news release.

