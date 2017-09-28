A Fort McMurray woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to acting as an unauthorized immigration consultant.

Charie Santos pleaded guilty under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act to representing people applying for status in Canada.

The 44-year-old entered a guilty plea in Fort McMurray provincial court.

She faces a fine of up to $100,000 and not more than two years imprisonment.

The court did not hear details of the case Wednesday. The Crown said the facts will be presented during sentencing.

The Canadian Border Services Agency said 11 people and nine business owners "were affected by her consulting services" between June 2011 and January 2014.

"The CBSA ... is committed to fully investigating and prosecuting those who violate our laws and seek to profit illegitimately from our immigration system," Kim Scoville, regional director general for the CBSA's Prairie region, said in a news release issued in January about the case.

