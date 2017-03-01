A councillor's proposal to have the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo cancel property taxes for Fort McMurray residents whose homes were affected by last May's wildfire has been put on hold for further study.

The motion, introduced Tuesday by Coun. Sheldon Germain, would cancel the 2017 municipal portion of property taxes for all residents whose homes were destroyed or badly damaged by the wildfire and remained uninhabitable as of January 2017.

Germain said the municipality would lose about $1.3 million in revenue if it implemented the tax break.

"It's not a huge hit to the municipality," Germain said. "But it could be a huge help [to homeowners]."

Council voted 4-3 to delay dealing with Germain's motion.

The deferral gives councillors and administrators more time to study the issue.

Resident and local businessman Marty Giles lost his home and five condos during the wildfire. He said he would likely benefit from the tax break.

However, he said blanket tax relief may hurt the municipality.

"If 2,000 people don't pay tax, it makes no sense that [the] burden goes to homes of people who are still standing," Giles said.

Last May's wildfire is considered Canada's costliest-insured disaster. The forest fire destroyed more than 2,400 structures in Fort McMurray.

Applying for tax relief?

Resident Justin Ellis said some homeowners may be better off financially after the wildfire because of money they received from generous insurance payouts.

"There are people in dire straits whose homes weren't touched by the wildfire who are paying extra," Ellis said. "There are people who lost their homes getting brand-new everything and taking extravagant vacations."

Ellis worries the municipality needs the property-tax revenue to maintain essential services to properties — even though some of the homes are still empty.

"These all cost money, whether these homeowners live there or not," Ellis said.

Local contractor J. Paul McLeod suggested the municipality vet and screen homeowners to determine who needs a tax break.

"Is it possible where we had a system where people applied for this relief?" McLeod asked. "Not everyone would apply."

Council will revisit the potential tax break next month.

Follow David Thurton, CBC's Fort McMurray correspondent, on Facebook, Twitter or contact him via email.