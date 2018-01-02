The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo is reminding residents about the dangers of moving into newly rebuilt homes that have not undergone final inspections.

As construction ramps up following the May 2016 wildfire that was Canada's largest insurance disaster, municipal spokesperson Jordan Redshaw says all new homes must pass a final inspection before occupants move in.

The municipality warns owners their insurance and home warranties might not be valid if their new homes haven't passed final inspections.

"As exciting as it might be to get back into your new home as soon as as possible … you want to make sure your home is going to be safe for you and your family in the long run," Redshaw said.

"So it is really critical to get that final occupancy permit before moving in."

Alberta requires new homes to pass a final inspection that ensures the dwelling is structurally safe and the electrical, plumbing and gas connections are installed properly. Inspectors verify homes are free from tripping hazards and weather stripping has been installed.

As of Dec. 1, 298 of the 2,579 dwellings destroyed in the wildfire had been rebuilt or passed final inspection.

Inspections affect resale value

If there are no issues, inspections usually take 20 minutes, said Tony Mankowski, chief operating officer at Kydan Industries and a partner in local building firm Kydan Homes.

Kydan Homes plans to rebuild 45 to 50 wildfire-damaged homes a year. So far the company has completed 32.

Mankowski urges residents to undertake final inspections not only for the sake of safety but because the absence of a final inspection could affect the resale value of a home.

An incomplete final inspection permit, which are public documents, could raise questions among potential buyers about the integrity of the house, Mankowski said.

"Completing that process is important to be able close off and demonstrate both to yourself that it's a safe and complete house and to perspective future owners."

If there are issues with the house, Mankowski said, it is better to identify and resolve them before a family moves in.

