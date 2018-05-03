Fort McMurray mayor expects 1,000 homes will be rebuilt by end of year

About 1,000 Fort McMurray homes destroyed by wildfire two years ago will be rebuilt by the end of 2018, the mayor says.

Don Scott, mayor of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, and fire chief Jody Butz told a news conference Thursday the rebuild is moving at the expected pace.

By the end of April, Wood Buffalo municipality's statistics showed that 523 of the 2,579 homes destroyed by the fire have been rebuilt.

"We're on pace with where we anticipated we would be," Scott said. "I always want more. I am never going to be satisfied till everyone is back in their home."

The wildfire that raged into Fort McMurray on May 3, 2016, caused $3.7 billion in damage, making it the costliest insured disaster in Canadian history.

Residents are still struggling to rebuild their lives.

Some wildfire victims who spoke to CBC's Edmonton AM said they're still fighting with insurance companies, while others said their rebuilds are not going according to plan. Listen to the full interviews here.

Two years after the wildfire forced residents to flee Fort McMurray, people are still struggling to rebuild. I'll talk to two people caught up in construction delays and who are running out of insurance. 6:28

The evacuation, one of Canada's largest, has been characterized as chaotic and disorganized by some residents and independent reviews.

The municipality and the province didn't give residents much notice. Many fled their homes after the inferno was already inside residential areas.

Evacuees then spent hours stuck in highway traffic jams.

Fire chief Jody Butz said the second anniversary remains a reflective and sombre time for many in Fort McMurray. (David Thurton/ CBC)

The new fire chief, Jody Butz, said changes have been made at the municipal level. The city has accepted the 14 recommendations made in a review conducted by KPMG.

Butz, who wasn't fire chief at the time of the wildfire, said his department is implementing a new emergency bylaw, an emergency management plan and will provide ongoing training for first responders and municipal staff.

Butz said some people who work for the emergency services department struggled emotionally after the wildfire, but are recovering with help from a peer-to-peer support program.

"We are ready to move on," Butz said. "The general sentiment is that it is in our past. Let's work towards the future."

Scott and Butz both said the second anniversary remains reflective and sombre time for many in Fort McMurray.

