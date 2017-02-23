Fort McMurray's municipal government will receive another $20 million to cover wildfire related costs.

Municipal Affairs Shaye Anderson announced the new money Thursday at a news conference with Wood Buffalo Mayor Melissa Blake.

The money comes from the Disaster Recovery Program. The municipality will use the money to pay costs related to last May's wildfire.

"This funding means they can focus on the recovery without shouldering a heavy financial burden," Anderson said.

The province advanced $87.5 million in disaster funding to Fort McMurray in 2016

Anderson said demolition and clean up are nearly complete in damaged areas, and the municipality has issued more than 430 development permits.

About 100 homes are currently under construction.

At about $3.6 billion, the Fort McMurray wildfire was one of the costliest insured disasters in Canadian history.

The fire, which is still smoldering in some places, covered 589,552 hectares and devoured more than 2,400 homes and buildings.

The flames forced 90,000 people from their homes.