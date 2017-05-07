It may have been the first of many class photos for Fort McMurray's wildfire babies.

Long after the homes are rebuilt and the forest regrows, the wildfire babies will remain a reminder of Canada's largest wildfire evacuation.

Some were born within days of the frenzied evacuation that emptied Canada's oilsands capital last May. Others were conceived while their parents were scattered across Canada.

On Wednesday, during the city's first wildfire anniversary, more than 40 mothers and fathers of wildfire babies gathered in a Fort McMurray park for a hastily organized photo shoot.

More than 40 mothers gathered with their wildfire babies for a special photo shoot on the anniversary of the Fort McMurray wildfire. (Jennifer Ivany/ Gentle Birth Photography)

After a last minute call out to their Fire Babies Facebook group, moms and dads responded in a matter of days. When the big day arrived, more than 40 baby carriages rolled into a park on the edge of the Snye River.

Nakita Marsh, a new mom and one of the organizers, said doctors told her she would have a tough time conceiving because she has polycystic ovary syndrome.

Time away with her husband and family at their cabin brought them an unplanned bundle of joy. She gave birth to Rylie in March.

"I guess that's how I ended up relaxing, and that's how we came to have our little girl," Marsh said.

'A strong generation'

Jennifer MacDonald fled the wildfire 10 weeks before she was supposed to give birth.

She said she imagines the stress of the past year will build character in her son, and among other wildfire babies as they grow older together.

"He was calm in the womb and he is a pretty calm baby now," she said. "I hope they are going to be a strong generation."

Photographer Jennifer Ivany wanted to capture an enduring symbol of the wildfire. (Trevor Wilson/ CBC)

Photographer Jennifer Ivany wanted to capture the enduring symbol of the wildfire.

She said Fort McMurray doesn't have much to celebrate one year after the wildfire destroyed 2,579 houses, apartments and businesses, because the vast majority of homes have not yet been rebuilt.

The parents will get copies of their individual photos and group photos, and there may be a special calendar made for 2018.

Ivany hopes her photos will brighten what has otherwise been a dark time.

"So that when these fire babies get older," she said, "they can look back on this photo and say, 'Hey, there was something positive that came out of something so negative that happened to our community.' "

