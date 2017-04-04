Sandra Legacy is thinking about taking her vacation in May so she will not be in Fort McMurray when the city marks the one-year anniversary of the devastating wildfire.

She is even dreading the coming weeks when smoke from forest fires in neighbouring provinces or the Northwest Territories drifts into Fort McMurray.

"I cannot deal with it," she said.

Legacy fled the flames, which soon destroyed her home. She was later diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

"I cannot deal with anything emitting smoke. The other day my neighbour was burning cardboard. I saw the smoke. I went out right away and asked, 'What are you burning?' "

Legacy's reaction doesn't surprise Jane Barter, the psychosocial coordinator with the municipality's Social Recovery Task Force.

"Somebody may be triggered by the smell. Somebody may be triggered by sight. Somebody else may be triggered just by speaking about the event or what has happened in the May 3rd wildfire.

"So our biggest message is that what you are feeling is OK."

Barter said when the municipality was conducting controlled burns during the winter to clear dead trees, a number of residents called to complain.

Coping mechanisms

Linda Sovdi, health and wellness manager at Some Other Solutions, a Fort McMurray non-profit crisis and counselling service, said summer storms could trigger anxiety as well.

"We got incredible electric storms. They're beautiful. They're dramatic," Sovdi said.

But "this year you are going to have people more skittish."

Smoke fills the air as people evacuate Fort McMurray, Alta., on May 3 because of raging forest fires. (Greg Halinda/Canadian Press )

Sovdi offered some strategies people can use to cope with stress and anxiety:

Admit you are having a tough time

Remind yourself events like this have happened in the past and you've been fine

Talk to a spouse, friend, therapist or support worker

Remind yourself about activities (music, exercise, breathing) that have calmed you down in the past and practise them

"Our brains are powerful and our bodies remember when we have gone through things," Sovdi said. "You need those things that are reminders that you will be OK."

