A 30-year-old man wanted in the homicide of Ashley Chisholm, 38, in Fort McMurray, has been arrested, RCMP said Thursday.

Jared Lee White was arrested Thursday morning and taken into custody without incident, RCMP said in a news release.

Police said they are not seeking anyone else in connection with Chisholm's death.

Chisholm's body was discovered by officers responding to a disturbance call at 104 Loutit Road Sunday Feb.4, just after 8:30 p.m.

RCMP issued a Canada-wide warrant of arrest for White on a charge of second-degree murder.